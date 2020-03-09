Waterway clean-up in Mallorca capital Palma







PALMA council has started on cleaning up the city’s waterways.

The Infrastructure department has organised the removal of waste materials from a total of 26,000 metres of 10 waterways where they go through Palma for what Infrastructure councillor Angelica Pastor said were reasons of safety and environmental sustainability.

-- Advertisement --



The aim of the €170,000 investment the councillor said, is to ensure rubbish does not end up being pushed out to sea.

The councillor explained that the clean-up works include some subterranean stretches which go under houses and buildings.