Two more test positive for Coronavirus, elevating the total number of cases to 27 on the Costa del Sol







Two more test positive on the Costa del Sol for Coronavirus, elevating the total number of cases to 27.

Two men, of ages 53 and 77, have tested positively for the COVID 19 virus, and remain under medical care in the Costa del Sol Marbella hospital and the Vithas Xanit International hospital.

The Junta de Andalucía’s latest report has included two more positive coronavirus cases in Málaga, increasing the number of total cases within the province to 27, the highest throughout Andalucía.

Both men have been diagnosed with pneumonia. According to reports, neither had been in contact any other people diagnosed with the virus, nor had the travelled to the danger zones. Medical specialists are now investigating the origin of the contagion.

Cases have now been identified in Málaga, Fuengirola, Marbella, Torremolinos, Alahurín de la Torre and Ronda, with patients ageing from 17 years old up to 74. A majority of patients had recently travelled to Italy or maintained contact with other positive cases.

For any citizen queries or doubts, the Junta has created a telephone service called Salud Responde (Health Responds) whose number is 955 54 50 60.