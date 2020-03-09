Two Dead In Boat Collision Outside the Coast of Gibraltar, Spain







Outside the coast of Gibraltar, a patroling Police boat collided with a speed boat on Sunday, leaving two fatalities. The two deceased had their residence in Ceuta, in North Africa.

Two other men were injured in the accident, a Spanish citizen and a man from Portugal. They were treated for their injuries at the San Bernardo Hospital, and are now in Police custody.

The collision happened early on Sunday morning, during a high-speed chase, where the Police suspected that the speed boat was used for drug trafficking.

The families of the diseased have been informed. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the Gibraltar Police Commissioner asks the public not to speculate on social media about any aspects of the case.