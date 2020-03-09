The Reform Party is Likely to be Nigel Farage’s next Political Venture







ALWAYS ready to re-invent himself, now that the Brexit Party has become something of a successful ‘one trick pony’, it appears that Nigel Farage will be moving on to create the Reform Party.

He wants to see the introduction of proportional representation into mainstream UK politics and he can use his existing Brexit Party infrastructure to get behind this new campaign with the first target likely to be the House of Lords.

Love him or hate him, there is no denying that he has become an important influencer in the UK and is also a shrewd businessman who has achieved a great deal over the past 10 years.

Having helped to see Boris Johnson become Prime Minister, Farage is now criticising him as appearing weak and indecisive over both the flooding and coronavirus situations although he still feels that the PM is the right man for Brexit provided he recovers his nerve.