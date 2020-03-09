That’s what grown-ups do in the Costa Blanca







ALFAZ town hall is collaborating with local schools in the Costa Blanca municipality to celebrate Trades Day, which falls this month. The youngest pupils who attend the Santissim Crist del Bon Encert, Veles eVents and Raco de l’Albir schools were introduced to the different jobs that adults carry out. Municipal employees at the town hall’s Technical Services department explained to the two and three-year-olds at each of the schools, the work that they carry out each day. They showed them the vehicles and machinery they use, and the tiny pupils were allowed to sit in their vehicles, touching levers and buttons to their hearts’ content but always under the watchful eyes of the Technical Services specialises. It was an entertaining and hands-on way of explaining grown-ups’ occupations, explained Dolores Albero and Oscar Perez, respective councillors for the town hall’s Education and Technical Services departments.

