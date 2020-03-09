Storm Gloria tops up La Concepcion reservoir in Istan after worryingly low levels on the Costa del Sol







CONCERNED Costa del Sol resident, Michele Brecknell, who runs the Facebook page Flora and Fauna, Andalucia, has been keeping an eye on the La Concepcion reservoir in Istan.

EWN spoke with Michele in November after worryingly low levels had led to the appearance of a house that had belonged to the family of the Mayor of Istan, which had been submerged under the waters of the reservoir, the report led to us having a discussion with the local town hall to air her worries.

However, Michele has now been back in touch to put readers minds at ease and let us know that whilst storm Gloria caused havoc throughout Spain, she had been hugely surprised by the change in water levels. She has taken some photos comparing which show the massive change in the levels between November 25, and then January 27. In the photographs, you can also see the house that had been previously underwater completely covered again and only the tip of a nearby tree on show.

The local Town Hall was keen to point out that they constantly measure the levels and the fluctuation should pose no immediate harm to residents.