





Spain announces Emergency Economic Plan to battle the effects of Coronavirus

The Spanish government reinforces its coordination with the autonomous provinces to contain epidemic virus.

The Spanish government will begin taking economic action against the threat of COVID-19. The president, Pedro Sanchez, has announced this Monday that Spain will begin it’s emergency plan against the economic turmoil caused by the Coronavirus.

Sanchez has publicly spoken about the epidemic, called for citizens to remain calm, and highlighted that the health system is functioning accordingly to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The apparently imminent emergency economic plan is tailored to business as well as employees, with eventual measures taken with public transport as well. As the number of national cases begins to reach with 1000 mark, with 25 reported fatalities, there has also been a plea for reinforcing political collaboration between different ideological parties.

Sanchez has not specified the details of his economic strategy; however, he has announced that on Wednesday the different ministries will unite to discuss the technical repercussions of the COVID-19 epidemic.

President Sanchez assured that “In Spain we have an enormous advantage, namely that we dispose of one on the best, if not the best, health system, with great medical professionals. The health system is functioning adequately and in accordance with the different administrations”.