International Women’s Day celebrated on the Costa Blanca







THE glorious setting of Altea Golf Club provided the perfect platform for a celebration of International Women’s Day, organised by Gemma Broad of Telitec, on Sunday, March 8.

More than just a networking event, there were around 40 stalls, workshop opportunities, demonstrations and informative stands, in support of Guardians Angels, which supports single parents.

-- Advertisement --



Gemma told Euro Weekly News: “I’m really happy with the turnout, and it’s great to be able to have the space to have everything on three different levels. As I said before, I didn’t want this to be just about women handing out leaflets, so instead we have got a huge variety of things going on.”

Coach and Development Facilitator, Ravenna Edgar, of RE-Ignite Leadership Ltd, told EWN, the event was a great opportunity to meet new people.

“I am relatively new to Spain, having moved here last September, and want to be able to continue my business coaching business, and would like to focus on coaching women. This is all about making contacts and building new relationships. It’s wonderful to see so many ambitious women.”

Sue Wright and Annette Bowen were raising awareness and funds for Knitted Knockers España, a wonderful organisation which creates free soft, comfortable hand-knitted prostheses for breast cancer sufferers.

Sue, who set up the Costa Blanca branch three years ago, said: “This is a great way to promote Knitted Knockers, and the fact we are in the stage of setting up connections with established knitting groups to expand. We really need funds to help us keep doing what we do, to pay for the wool and costs.”

Event co-organiser, Annette, who was also present in a professional capacity with Golden Leaves International, added: “Sue and I represent the Costa Blanca South and North, but Knitted Knockers covers the whole of Spain.”

Javea-based Golf Hot Spots MD, Michaela Schmidt, explained the event was a valuable way for her to make contact with ladies, who are becoming more and more interested in golfing.

“Today the focus is on women and ladies’ golf trips, as there are a lot more ladies’ groups now. It’s a great way to introduce myself face to face, and explain what we do.”

Helen Davis of Spread Some Sunshine, a project which supports impoverished children in Kenya and Ghana, wanted to raise awareness about the initiative’s efforts to help children in care in the South West coast of Sri Lanka.

“This event shows the diversity of things that women are involved in. There are people doing things for others, people expressing themselves through crafts, and women who have found their niche in business. It’s wonderful.”

Sue Nutbrown of Guardian Angels thanked Telitec and all of the women who participated as well as everybody who supported the event on the day: “It’s been a fabulous day and thanks to Telitec we have raised an amazing €511.00 for Guardian Angels supporting single parents within our community. I can promise you that this money will go to help so many people and children.”

Adam Stone, who is on the board at Altea Golf Club, said: “We are really pleased to support Guardian Angels by inviting people to the golf club to enjoy International Women’s Day.”