Ham Cutting Competition a Matter of Honour on Costa del Sol Spain







THE Tenth Annual National Ham Cutting Competition will take place in Estepona, this Sunday March 15 from noon until 4pm.

This year there are eight competitors from Badajoz, Cordoba, Estepona, Jaen, Malaga and Torremolinos who will be judged on the style of the cutter, the plating and whether the participants are able to cut, by eye, portions of 100 grams of ham.

Based on previous competitions, thousands of spectators are expected to arrive at the Calle Real to watch the competition, learn how to cut ham and have the chance to taste some of the best ham that is being cut by the competitors.

Later in the year, expect a longer festival with suppliers of ham occupying the Paseo Maritimo for the World Ham Cutting Contest.