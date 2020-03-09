‘Fancy’ new show courtesy of Oliva Drama on the Costa Blanca







DO you fancy laughing at some funny sketches, and watching a bit of lively dancing? Perhaps you fancy singing along to some great tunes.

If so, why not go along and enjoy Oliva Drama’s (non-profit organisation) new family show Fancy That!

The performance will be held at the Bellreguard Theatre on March 27 and 28, with the doors opening at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets cost €10 (adults) and €5 for children under 14, and are available from any Oliva Drama member, Bar Amigos, Café Oliva, Honey Dukes and Bar Ventall or via the website https://olivadrama.com/