Disneyland Paris struck by coronavirus but remains open despite maintenance worker down with COVID-19







Disneyland Paris the Euro Weekly News understands has reported a maintenance worker has tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend but the resort will remain open for the time being unless the virus spreads further amongst its thousands of staff.

Calls will undoubtedly be made to shut down the entertainment park but at present the owners are defiant it is to remain open.

With thousands and thousands of trippers through its doors each day amassing a huge revenue stream campaigners are likely to say to say profits is being placed before health and safety, football matches and sporting arena’s are being closed down in Europe and the question will no doubt enter the debates globally why not amusement parks that have a larger volume of visitors on a daily basis?