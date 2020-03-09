Costa Blanca choir is staging a joyous concert to mark VE Day







MAY 8, 2020 is the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the day on which World War 2 ended in Europe.

And to mark the occasion, the English Choir of Teulada-Moraira is presenting a joyous concert entitled ” Give Peace a Chance” at La Senietta Moraira from 7pm.

The choir is looking forward to bringing to life music and songs which were popular in that era, such as In the’ Mood, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, to name but a few, and ending the first half with a rousing medley of songs, probably sung at many a victory party 75 years ago.

And members hope the audience will join in with great gusto old favourites such as Underneath the Arches, Leaning on a Lamp Post and lots more.

The second half of the evening features numbers of love, peace and hope for peace around the world, made famous by more modern artists and composers up until the present day.

They include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gary Barlow, Lennon and McCartney and Judy Garland. Something there for everybody and the chance to participate, it promises to be a lovely fun evening at the Moraira Theatre.

The choir is under the baton of Jan Gardner-Brown and accompanied by Heather Butcher together with percussion, saxophone and strings.

All profits will benefit the children’s charity ‘Make a Smile’ www.makeasmile.es

Tickets are available for €10 from Janet Brown on 965745091 or by emailing tickets.theenglishchoir@gmail.com