Costa Almeria Indalo Hash House Harriers dressed to impress for International Women’s Day







INDALO Hash House Harriers marked International Women’s Day with a meet in the lovely village of Sopalmo and an invitation for members to wear pink or to dress to impress.

A few took the invitation quite literally.

“I ran in a dress that usually sees the inside of a nightclub rather than a running trail”, Helen Llewellyn told the Euro Weekly News.

Running hare leader Garry did a fabulous job of navigating the runners successfully away from the rampaging bees which has previously been encountered nearby. In fact it was so successful that all they saw was butterflies.

The run was seven kilometres long, meeting up with the walkers on the last part.

They were walking up a hill the runners had to go down. Inevitably the trail led the runners back up the hill!

“That’s the fun of a hash: you never quite know where the running trail will go”, Helen commented.

The walkers had a lovely time, some with dogs, walking off to get great views of the beach before tapas in a local bar.