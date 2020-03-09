Cops shoot dead man wielding knives in Westminster London

A man has been shot dead to the ground by police in Westminster, central London, after waving two large  knives at officers.

The Met police said officers were on patrolling  the area about 11.30pm when they noticed the man “acting suspiciously”.

Officer challenged the man and he pulled out two large knives and started waving them at officers.

Armed officers responded by firing a Taser and a gun at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later ass he was taken out of the situation.

The police do not believe it was terror related.

The Met police tweeted after the incident: “A man has been shot dead by officers following an incident in #Westminster at 23:27hrs on Sunday, 8 March.





