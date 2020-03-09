Benalmadena ALS fundraising Mad Hatter’s Tea Party event on the Costa del Sol







SAM’S Bar in Benalmadena is holding a Mad Hatters Tea Party on Saturday, March 28 in order to raise funds for local lady, Della Hall, who has ALS which is the most aggressive form of motor neurone disease. The funding is to support her treatment and her carers.

The event will be a fun-packed day featuring fun and games such as a Silly Hat Competition, a quiz, a raffle and the scary sounding Wax-a-Bloke and Killer Pool Competition.

The Tea Party will begin at 1 p.m. and can be pre-booked at a cost of €15.

For further information, those interested can call 0034 610956 637 or 0034 637 961 279.