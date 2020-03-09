Another tasty dish served up to Javea U3A’s Dining Out group







SIXTY members of Javea U3A’s Dining Out group enjoyed a meal at Mezquida restaurant at their latest monthly get-together.

This typically Spanish venue in Javea serves, among other cuisine, classic paella.

Congratulations to Dining Out group leaders Mallory and Christine Glover for another well-organised event.

Javea U3A has almost 1,400 members and offers a range of groups, activities and events for the retired and semi-retired.

For more details, visit the website www.u3ajavea.com