Another tasty dish served up to Javea U3A’s Dining Out group

SIXTY members of Javea U3A’s Dining Out group enjoyed a meal at Mezquida restaurant at their latest monthly get-together.
This typically Spanish venue in Javea serves, among other cuisine, classic paella.
Congratulations to Dining Out group leaders Mallory and Christine Glover for another well-organised event.
Javea U3A has almost 1,400 members and offers a range of groups, activities and events for the retired and semi-retired.
For more details, visit the website www.u3ajavea.com