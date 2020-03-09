60% of Spaniards Worried by Brexit According To Polls in Spain







60% of Spaniards Worried by Brexit

Only 22% of Spanish citizens see recovering the territory of Gibraltar as a priority.

Brexit is a major worry for the majority of Spaniards. Almost 2 out of 3 citizens claim they have are interested about the UK’s exit from the European Union, as reported by a survey from 40db and El País. However, only 22.3% believe that Spain should pursue a claim of sovereignty on the British colony of Gibraltar.

The survey which was conducted between the 21st and 27th of February, a few days after the official Brexit divorce date has shown a great deal of attention to Brexit, especially amongst the younger generations.

After translating those worries into concrete problems, survey participants identified the opportunity for a Spanish citizen to work abroad in the UK, as the greatest impact of Brexit. 78% of survey participants agreed that Brexit would have the biggest impact in this aspect. 52% also feared the impact that Brexit would have on tourism figures.