Swimming pool addition to sports facilities in Tijola on Costa Almeria







TIJOLA is set to have a new swimming pool before summer.

The provincial government and the local council are currently carrying out works on the El Higueral sports facilities, which will include the pool and changing rooms, and which are due to be completed in May.

-- Advertisement --



Diptuacion de Almeria President Javier A. Garcia, Public Works and Presidency deputies Oscar Liria and Fernando Gimenez and Tijola Mayor Jose Juan Martinez paid a recent visit to the site to see how the works are progressing.

Garcia said the initiative demonstrated the important collaboration between the provincial and local administrations through the Diputacion’s Municipal Investment Plan.

“Today we are providing a solution to a historic demand from residents”, he affirmed, adding, “these works are going to comply with the Diputacion Provincial de Almeria’s objective of making opportunities equal.”

The project “is going to fulfil the dream of a neighbourhood in which the population multiplies in the summer months”, the Tijola Mayor commented.

The €238,000 project includes constructing the 180m3 pool with with ramp and stairs, showers and new changing areas.