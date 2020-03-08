Mother arrested on suspicion of murder after her newborn is found dead in woodland







A 36 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a new born baby boy was found dead in a woodland area in Hampshire, England.

The new born baby boy was found near Southhampton, just shy of 2pm on Thursday.

A woman remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Williams said: “This is a difficult and complex investigation, and we have a dedicated team working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

“Our officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area, so, if you do have any concerns, then please speak to them.

“If you do have information that you think could help our case, then please come forward and speak to us.”

The infant was found wrapped in a white towel by a traumatised dog walker that was passing by.

Detectives also asked for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Shore Road or Frost Lane and the surrounding area to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44200084127.