Messi leaving Spain transfer speculation as Manchester United representatives arrive in Barcelona







Spain’s number one La Liga star set for Manchester United.

Rumours of a summer move to Manchester United for Lionel Messi have suddenly become stronger overnight as representatives for the English club were spotted in Spain’s Barcelona yesterday morning.

The 32 year old Argentine superstar is currently on a year-to-year contract at the Catalan club. However his recent outburst against the club’s hierarchy has alerted the Red Devils adding confusion to many in the Football World as many thought that it was their cross-city rivals who were at the top of the list of new surroundings for the little magician.

With age not on his side, many see that a move in the summer would be the last time Messi could demand a massive financial package and it seems that United’s CEO Ed Woodward has managed to generate the sponsorship backing required to make such a deal possible.

There is no doubt that Messi who has already bagged 19 goals for the La-Liga giants this season would hugely benefit Manchester United both on and off the pitch and it would be just the type of deal which Woodward would be looking for in order to help turn both his and the club’s fortunes around.

This morning I spoke to a close insider who informed me that the only sticky issue Manchester United will have to overcome is that Messi’s family love living in Barcelona so they would have to think of ideas on how to get around that issue, if they can then Messi could certainly be wearing the red shirt of Manchester next season.