Crime rates soar on Spain’s Costa Del Sol







Crime rates have soared in Malaga and the Costa Del Sol last year, according to the latest statistics released by the Spanish government’s interior ministry. There were around 80,174 crimes recorded in 2019, compared to 79,225 the year before. Organised crime, sexual assault and burglaries/robberies saw the biggest jumps.

The statistics reveal that organised crime on the Costa has shot up, with the province registering big increases in drug trafficking, homicides and kidnapping. Drug trafficking accounted for around 1005 cases on the Costa. Malaga registered 11 cases of kidnappings in total last year, with four of them taking place in Marbella.

-- Advertisement --



Sexual assault also increased by approximately 13.7% (as reported yesterday), with Malaga registering one of the highest increases in sexual offences in Andalusia – 556 cases in total last year. That’s at least three sex crimes reported every two days.

Burglaries and robberies in the province also rose by around 4.8% accounting for approximately 4,050 robberies, compared to the year before, averaging around 11 burglaries a day.