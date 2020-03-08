Costa Almeria hunter pulled out of 20-metre deep well in Gador mountains







THE emergency services went to the rescue of a 42-year hunter after he fell down a 20-metre deep well in the Gador mountains in Laujar de Andarax early on Saturday morning.

Guardia Civil, Poniente service firefighters, a health emergency team, Local Police and Laujar Civil Protection rushed to the location in the Paraje Caparidan area about four of five kilometres outside the town following an alert called through to 112 just after 7am.

As soon as the 42-year old had been pulled out of the well he was transferred to the Poniente hospital for treatment for injuries to his ankle.