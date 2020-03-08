Costa Almeria arrest of Romanian facing UK prison sentence for dangerous driving causing head-on collision in Staffordshire







A ROMANIAN facing a prison sentence in the UK for causing an accident in Staffordshire which left a driver seriously injured has been arrested in El Ejido.

The British authorities issued a European arrest warrant for 32-year old Romanian M.A. on February 15. The document registered with INTERPOL Central National Offices orders his detention and return to the UK to serve five years behind bars for dangerous driving which put the lives of others at risk in relation to an incident in December 2018.

-- Advertisement --



He is accused of driving the wrong way down a street and colliding head-on with another vehicle. The driver of the second car suffered internal bleeding, bowel rupture and a broken knee and breastbone.

A police patrol detained the fugitive earlier this month in the hours of the morning when he was driving on Calle Manuel Fernandez Arriola.