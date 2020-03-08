Breaking News: Third death in UK after person in 60s infected in Manchester







A third coronavirus victim has died in the UK, the Department of Health has confirmed.

England’s chief medical officer said the person was a man over 60 and had “significant” underlying health conditions.

He was being treated at North Manchester General Hospital.

Professor Chris Whitty said in a statement late on Sunday: “I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

“[The person] had recently travelled from an infected area. Contact tracing is already underway.”

The third fatality in Britain came after the country saw its biggest single-day rise in infections, with the figure surging past 270.