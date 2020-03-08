Bomb Squad called in as Bungling Robbers scarper when failed ATM explosives failed to go off in Timperley, Greater Manchester







Bungling robbers fled the scene of an ATM heist early this morning in the town of Timperley, Greater Manchester after the device failed to go off.

The Bomb squad had to evacuate all the homes nearby as they performed a controlled explosion of the device. Police arrived at around 3,15 am this morning to find parts of the bomb lying next to the ATM and immediately alerted residents.

The explosive failed to go off, forcing the suspects to flee empty-handed, police with firefighters remain at the scene while it was cordoned off for the safety of the public.

A police spokesperson said: ‘At around 3.15 am this morning (Sunday 8 March 2020), police were called to Stockport Road, Timperley, to reports of an attempted cash machine explosion robbery.

‘The offenders did not make off with any cash and the explosion failed. Upon police arrival, parts of the explosive device were found at the scene.

‘As a precaution, specialist officers are in attendance and will carry out a controlled explosion.

‘A cordon is in place and is likely to remain for some time. A very small number of houses have been evacuated to ensure their safety. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.’

More to follow