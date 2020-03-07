Spanish Emergency Services Rescue a 42-year-old hunter who fell down a twenty metre deep well in Almeria







The emergency services have rescued a 42-year-old hunter who had fallen into a well about twenty meters deep in the Almeria municipality of Laujar de Andarax Northern Spain.

The accident occurred early this Saturday, about 7.10 am, when the hunter fell into the well at the Caparidán site, in the Sierra de Gádor, about five kilometers from Laujar de Andarax.

From the operations center, the Civil Guard, the Firefighters of the Poniente Consortium, the Public Emergency Company and the Local Police and Civil Protection of Láujar were alerted.

The wounded, who is 42 years old, was jointly rescued by members of the Civil Guard, Fire and Civil Protection, he was evacuated to the Hospital de Poniente de El Ejido (Almería) to be treated for his injuries.