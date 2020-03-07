Prince William and Kate`s Australian Royal Trip may have be cancelled due to fears over the Coronavirus







Prince William and Kate`s planned Australian trip is in doubt over fears of the coronavirus, Kensington Palace are in last-minute talks over whether to go or not.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may even cancel a long-mooted plan to visit Australia, it is feared as the virus outbreak would cause mayhem for the couple, so far deaths from the disease include 63 cases in Australia.

-- Advertisement --



The senior royal couple were scheduled to visit towns bushfires in Victoria and the New South Wales coast, but the dates are still to be established.

It is feared the couple, who usually travel on commercial flights, could put themselves and the crowds who gather to greet them at risk of getting the virus.

The Duke and Duchess went ahead with a three-day tour of Ireland this week despite fears surrounding the virus.

While there, Prince William joked with healthcare workers that he could be spreading COVID-19.