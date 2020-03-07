Funeral responsible for infecting more than 60 people in Spain with Coronavirus







A funeral that took place in Vitoria in the Basque country, some two weeks ago, is said to be responsible for spreading the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Northern region of Spain. More than 60 of the guests that attended the funeral have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the centre that carried out the tests, Centro Nacional de Microbiología.

Of the 60 people that have been infected, 38 are residents of La Rioja (Haro and Casalarreina) and more than 25 are said to be from the province of Álava. However, the governments of the Basque country and La Rioja have offered little information about the outbreak resulting from this event.

According to sources from a local health authority, of the 33 COVID-19 cases detected to dated in Álava, 13 are hospitalised, with two of those reported to be in intensive care. However, the health authority did not clarify whether those cases are related to the funeral in question.