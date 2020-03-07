BREAKING NEWS: La Rioja brings in security forces to control Coronavirus spread as Spain’s death toll rises to 10







The authorities of La Rioja have taken exceptional measures to control the spread of Coronavirus after a local funeral caused widespread infection of COVID-19. They have brought in law and security enforcement to ensure that those infected with the Coronavirus respect the quarantine measures and remain in isolation to avoid further spread in the town of Haro. They have also suspended all group events in the town until further notice.

Many of the guests who attended the funeral, which was responsible for infecting around 60 guests, some two weeks ago (as reported earlier), are said to be from the town of Haro (home to some 12,000 inhabitants). Of the 60 infected, at least 38 are residents of Haro and Casalarreina, and more than 25 are said to be from the province of Álava.

According to the Guardia Civil, they are keeping a discreet watch over those in quarantine, which is limited to a few blocks in the town. Fernando Simón, Director of the Spanish Coordinating Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies at the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality, described the measures in La Rioja, as ‘drastic, but necessary’ to contain the virus.

Spain’s death toll from COVID-19 has now reached 10, as two more people died earlier today, with the total number of infected climbing to more than 430 at the last count.