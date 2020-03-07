After Flybe’s collapse Costa Blanca visitors all find flights and return home safely







All visitors to the Costa Blanca regions of Spain were shocked to hear their flights had been cancelled as the airline Flybe went bust leaving them with no flights home via the airline.

The Euro Weekly News is glad to report that all passengers who had their flights cancelled found alternative flights with some airlines such as Ryanair lowering special prices as low as 19 euros to assist stranded passengers.

Ryanair often get criticised in the media but on this occasion they should be praised for their fast response on getting visitors home from the Costa Blanca.

Stranded holiday maker on the Costa Blanca Gareth Collins from Taff’s Well just outside Cardiff told the Euro Weekly News ” When I first heard the news a little panic struck in that I could be stranded, I had not booked a package holiday but did myself online, I didn’t really have enough funds either to stay another week or so, I called Ryanair from my hotel and told them my situation and they told me not to panic, they said they were receiving plenty of calls of the same nature and assured ne they would fly my family home, they gave us discounted prices of 19 euros each as well which I thought was very generous”

” On the flight were other passengers who had been in the same boat and were also full of praise for the airline, there’s no worse feeling than being on holiday and hearing the airline you booked with has gone bust” he continued.

According to a member of staff working at Alicante airport Jean Sabre all stranded passengers across the region were easily accommodated as the Flybe numbers were low anyway and it was not peak season where there could have been larger issues.

2000 people have lost their jobs at Flybe since the collapse of the regional airline.