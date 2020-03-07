A bar owner on the sea front of Spain’s Fuengirola has been ordered to quarantine due to coronavirus







The Euro Weekly News understands that a bar owner in Spain’s Fuengirola has been ordered to quarantine due to coronavirus fears.

The woman in question who for business reasons we shall not name is thought to have picked up her symptoms from a drinks delivery driver who has also been ordered to isolation last week and currently isolating during the 14 day period required.

Bar owners run a higher risk than many as they serve high numbers of people but on this occasion its thought to be have been caught from a drinks supplier who services the bar operation at the top end of Fuengirola.

The lady in question told the Euro Weekly News by telephone: ” I thought at first it was just a cold but then the news broke about the drinks supplier driver being isolated so I went to the doctors, the doctor has ordered me to stay at home whilst I await the results back to see if I have the infection, of course I’m also waiting to see the final results of the driver who’s 8 days in now so it’s quite a nervous time for me but I’m actually not feeling too bad, I don’t have a lot of energy and am sleeping a lot and do have the shivers but it’s the waiting for the results that’s worrying me the most. The issue is for all us bar owners that we come into contact with so many people on a daily basis”

” I’m just hoping it turns out to be the flu after all the fuss, my husband David is staying at a pal’s place though just in case as we can’t afford two of us off work, especially as it seems we are going to be in for a tough summer looking at the predictions on the numbers of visitors this year” she continued.