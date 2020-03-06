Spanish graduates rate Google as the most attractive employer in Spain







According to recent research, Google is the preferred employer in Spain for Spanish graduates. The other employers featured in the top 10 (in order of preference) for Spaniards are Inditex, Mercadona, Apple, Amazon, Santander, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, BBVA and Ikea, according to research carried out by Merco talent Universitario.

The study reveals that the majority of Spanish graduates (45.1%) are looking for employers who offer a stable job and development opportunities. Around 42.9% also prefer a fixed salary, rather than a variable one. “Young people today want what they wanted 20 years ago,” stated Merco Director General Manuel Sevillano, during the presentation. According to the expert, these expectations are not exclusive to this generation, it’s something that Spanish employees across all generations want.

The average earnings of those surveyed is around 1,400 euros (net) per month in their first job. That’s 75 euros more than last year, according to the survey. However, earnings differ between male and females depending on function and profession. Female graduates earn around 14% less than their male colleagues – approximately 1,310 euros per month, compared to men who earn a maximum of 1,525 euros. Certain professions also fetch higher salaries. For example engineering graduates can expect to earn around 1,567 euros a month, which is 21% more than those who opt to study arts/humanities, receiving around 1,234 euros, and Science graduates who earn approximately 1382 euros a month.

However, graduates from other European countries earn around 118 euros a month more than the Spanish, totalling around 1,517 euros, confirmed the report.