Serious fault detected in millions of ‘intelligent’ electric meters across Spain







Millions of Spain’s ‘intelligent’ electric meters could have a serious security fault, according to a report from El Confidencial. The owners of cybersecurity firm Tarlogic were able to demonstrate how easy it is for hackers to tap into the country’s electricity network and cut off electricity supply, leaving towns and cities completely in the dark. The Barcelona-based company was also able to demonstrate exactly which meters posed the most risk and why, yesterday at the RootedCon conference.

According to the latest data from Spain’s Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia, Spain has around 28.4 million electric meters across the country, and 97.89% (27.1 million) are ‘intelligent’ meters. Basically, intelligent meters allow electricity companies to remotely measure what’s consumed, control supply, as well as cut/connect electric supply. Tarlogic estimates that around 50% of the intelligent meters (around 13.6 million) in the country could be affected. However, it has narrowed the fault even further to help distributors identify the meters most at risk of a security breach.

“We have shared the information we have with all the Spanish distributors that use these meters,” stated Tarlogic’s CEO Andres Tarasco. “The response from the distributors so far has been positive. They are all receptive and we are working together to find solutions to solve the problem.”

So the solution is on its way. However, until then, the faulty meters are still at risk of being hacked by cyber delinquents, who could potentially cut the supply and leave communities and towns completely ‘in the dark’.