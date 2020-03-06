New Scottish Bank Note Issued for International Women’s Day







FOLLOWING in the footsteps of the Bank of England, the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is releasing a new polymer £20 note depicting an image of Victorian tea shop owner Kate Cranston who filled her Glasgow tea room with furniture designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The note is the bank’s first new £20 in 23 years and a spokesperson said “On the eve of International Women’s Day it is fitting that such a figure as Kate Cranston will be celebrated on the face of our most popular note.”

