Marbella to take on more firefighters on the Costa del Sol







MARBELLA Town Hall will offer nine new positions for firefighters in the area to cover those members of the service who have retired.

This information was announced by the mayor, José Eduardo Díaz., during the recent celebration of the Día del patrón de Los Bomberos, San Juan de Dios, where he has been accompanied by the head of the station in Marbella, Medardo Tudela.

-- Advertisement --



This responds to the commitment made by the local Administration to modernize the Fire Department, both at the level of human and technical resources.

The Mayor has highlighted “the investment effort ” that the Town Hall is making to modernize and strengthen the Fire Station, highlighting “the incorporation of two new forestry vehicles”, and the purchase of another large engine in addition to the objective of creating a training camp.