Costa Almeria Youth Concert in Adra to promote gender equality and local acts







SUPPORTING the fight for gender equality and promoting local acts are the double aims of the ‘Almeria Unida’ Youth Concert coming up in Adra.

Organised by Adra-born artist Ele.v09 in collaboration with the local council, the benefit event on the night of Saturday March 21 will raise funds for the AIMUR Association for the Comprehensive Attention of Women at Social Risk.

“On the one hand it is to help AIMUR, an association which struggles against the inequalities which exist today between men and women, while the other cause is for Almeria artists to help each other, among which there are various genres, like flamenco, R&B, trap and rap, among others”, Ele.v09 explained.

The artist’s band Grimey Army 09 tops the list of acts set to perform on the night. Also appearing will be Mindspace 404 x Absolute Terror, Neogeminis, Bionic, Rabiaymiel, Zyllexss, Jota Aranda x Sandra, Lucia Muñoz, Emily Cuesta, #Almerimasgrande and Dj Set: Medina.

Tickets priced just €2 are available from the Adra Centro Cultural ticket office and the council’s Youth department in the town’s Edificio Plaza.