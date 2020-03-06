BREAKING NEWS: Nine new cases of Coronavirus on Spain’s Costa Del Sol in one day alone







The Coronavirus is spreading fast across Malaga with the number infected doubling in just one day. Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported this evening, increasing the total number infected today to nine. Registering 18 cases in total, Malaga is now the province with the highest number of cases in Andalusia to date. That new total of those infected with the virus in Andalusia has reached 27.

All six new cases involve men aged between 22 and 70 from Málaga, Fuengirola, Marbella, Torremolinos, Alhaurín de la Torre and Ronda. Of the six newly affected, three of them are hospitalised and three of them are in isolation at home, according to the latest report from Malaga’s health department.

-- Advertisement --



The three men to be hospitalised (70, 53 and 37-year-old) have all been diagnosed with pneumonia. None of the three had travelled to high-risk areas, nor were they in contact with anyone already infected, according to Malaga’s health authorities. However, two of the three men who are in isolation at home (22 and 32-year-old) had recently returned from Italy.

Three other positive cases of the virus were reported earlier today in Malaga. Two of those are hospitalised with pneumonia. One is being treated at Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional in Benalmádena (as reported earlier) and the other at the Costa del Sol. The third case involves a 63-year-old woman who had travelled to Italy and is also in isolation at home.

In short, of the 18 COVID-19 cases in Malaga to date, six are in a serious condition and receiving hospital treatment.