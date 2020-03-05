HomeFinance Spain In Website Boost!







THE TEAM at HomeFinance Spain have raised a glass of bubbly to toast the launch of their brand new website, which will soon allow you to sort out your money in Spain at the click of a mouse with a trusted company. HomeFinance Spain is based at Playa Flamenca on the Orihuela Costa, and they held a special party to usher in the new website and to remind everybody about their passion in providing all the expert advice that you need if you are making any financial investments, whether you live in Spain, or planning a move to the country.

That includes mortgages, insurance, conveyancing, and legal services, and you will able to get that all sorted on-line very shortly as part the revamped website. The company was originally part of a real estate firm dating back to 2002, and it then branched out on its own five years ago to offer financial and legal solutions to its clients.

“We’ve done ever so well since 2015”, said Chief Executive Officer, Raj Kumar Sirwani.

“We are aiming to grow further and that´s why we have created a new-look website that´s easy to explore. It will also have the facility very soon for anybody to sort out things like insurance, currency exchange, and mortgages at the click of the button”.

HomeFinance Spain is all about being a “one-stop-shop” for home buyers and people looking to get a mortgage. Legal services including conveyancing are provided as well, as the aim is to stop the tiresome tasks of dealing with different companies. But it doesn´t end there, as HomeFinance Spain also provides a “business to business” service.

Raj Kumar Sirwani explains:- ”Finance laws changed in Spain at the start of the year and businesses that arrange a mortgage have to be registered. For example, real estate agencies cannot get involved with anything to do with mortgages, but if they contact us, then we can get those sorted out”.

HomeFinance Spain is fully-licensed under the new law, and provides a complete service to estate agencies and builders.

“We have been rapidly expanding our client base and we can do business anywhere in Spain. Barcelona and Mallorca are two recent examples,” added Raj.

For businesses and individuals alike, you can give HomeFinance Spain a call, and see what they can do for you, as they will try to reduce the potential hassle and costs on your behalf. If you want insurance, you can get it all done ranging with home, life, pet, car, and life policies all available at the best possible price, whilst currency exchange is another busy part of the HomeFinance Spain package.

“Offering the best possible insurance deals and currency exchange is an important part of what we do”, said Raj. “Rather than dealing with a call centre that shows little interest in dealing with a customer, we have friendly faces at our office that people can relate to. We try to take the pain away from sorting out insurance or any other part of your financial life in Spain”.

Wills, residencias, and getting an NIE number are just part of the HomeFinance Spain portfolio, in addition to sorting out the right kind of home mortgage for their clients.

Over 5,000 people have used HomeFinance Spain since 2015, and the seven-strong multi-lingual team can speak French, German, Arabic, and Norwegian, and of course, English and Spanish. The team have experts in legal, financial and insurances matters, which means that your exact needs will be catered for.

Professionalism is something that the firm takes great pride in, and the fact that customers keep returning time and time again, shows that HomeFinance Spain goes the extra mile in putting people well and truly first.

If you want help to do with anything concern your finances, then call HomeFinance Spain right now to learn more on 966 821 172.

The office is at the Centro Comercial Las Pisinas, Calle Santa Alodia 27, Playa Flamenca, 03189.

And don´t forget to check out the new website, www.homefinancespain.com