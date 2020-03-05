Fuengirola introduces first electronic pay point for taxes on the Costa del Sol







FUENGIROLA is the first Town Hall of Andalucia to supply a paypoint that allows the payment of taxes by card or mobile phone, in addition to accessing official certificates such as the registration form and the individual census history. This was last Thursday by the mayor of the town’s Régimen Interior, Dolores Buzón, who presented the station situated in the lobby of the Town Hall. This is another example of the effort made by the Government team for innovation, incorporating new technologies into municipal management to improve service to residents.

“The commitment to the incorporation of the New Technologies to the day to day of the municipal management is a constant in the government team of Fuengirola. We are already a ‘smart city’, and with the commissioning of this paypoint we continue taking steps to make the lives of residents easier,” explained the councillor.

It has been installed with the intention those who receive a letter of payment of any of the municipal taxes and fees can pay them at the Town Hall with their credit or debit card. In addition, the necessary technology is being enabled to be able to pay with a mobile phone, using contactless technology, thereby avoiding going through the bank. As Buzón has commented, “you can also check on the device itself the receipts that are pending so that it is not necessary to receive the payment letter at home in order to use it.”