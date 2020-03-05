Democrats Abroad Based In Spain Invite To Unite Together To Expel Donald Trump From The Whitehouse







US Democrats based in Spain’s Alicante calling themselves “Democrats Abroad” have been invited together to take steps to expel Donald Trump from the White House and have just issued their press release that reads below.

DA ALICANTE OPENS THE POLLS IN THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

Democrats Abroad Alicante invites its members to vote in person in the Global Presidential Primary (GPP) of the Democratic Party

Press release

March 10th (14-18h), Democrats Abroad Alicante will conduct a voter assistance event at Sip and Wonder Coffee House (Carrer Poeta Campos Vasallo 8-10, Alicante).

The Global Presidential Primary is the first step in expelling Donald Trump from the White House. Thus, DA members will exercise their right to vote in person, having a direct impact on the election of the candidate who will eventually face the acting president before the US General Election in November of this year.

The role of DA Global at this stage is essential: as the official representative of the Democratic Party abroad, and through this election, DA will send 21 of its own delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on July 13, 2020.

Democrats Abroad are holding events throughout Spain. In Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Mallorca, Sitges and Alicante.

To arrange interviews or request more information: info-es-alicante@democratsabroad.org