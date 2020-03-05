Dedicated Library to Help Understand Autism First in Costa del Sol Spain







ALTHOUGH various libraries along the Costa del Sol have books dealing with the subject the Las Lagunas Municipal Library in Mijas will become the first to have an exclusive section dedicated to autism.

This has been arranged with the assistance of the Mijas-Fuengirola Autism Association and the cooperation of the council through the Libraries Department.

-- Advertisement --



This project arises from the lack of information that families face when one of their members is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder so with all of the books centralised in one location, in what is known as the Blue Space, those who need information will be able to find it easily.

Currently there are just 23 books which include special advice for parents and professionals as well as a small number suitable for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder but that number is due to increase over the coming months.