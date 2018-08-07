Powerful beasts from Mercedes-AMG

THE two new V8 models of the Mercedes-AMG GR4-door Coupé can now be ordered from authorised AMG dealers, with deliveries expected in late autumn.

In Germany prices start from €167,016.50 including 19% VAT. A final price for Spain has not yet been disclosed.

These are powerful beasts, with the V8 engines churning out 430kW (585hp) and 470kW (639hp).

The AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ and AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ have driving dynamics and performance of the highest order, a high level of comfort and outstanding sports car technology.

When designing these cars, engineers set out to produce a car equally at home on the race track or the public roads.

While excellent handling and superb performance were top of the design wish list, so were the day-to-day comfort and drivability of a Grand Tourer

Standard equipment includes the fully variable all-wheel drive 4MATIC+, the fast-shifting AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, active rear axle steering and the electronically controlled rear axle locking differential. As in the two-door AMG GT, the active aerodynamics with the AIRPANEL air control system in the front apron and the extending rear spoiler provide the basis for the high aero-performance of the new four-door Coupés.

The interior of the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ has ultra-modern features: innovative control panels such as the eight high-resolution display switches in the centre console can be intuitively operated.

The AMG Performance steering wheel with the new AMG steering wheel buttons, AMG sport seats in nappa leather and the fully digital Widescreen cockpit with an AMG-specific instrument cluster and the new Supersport display style emphasise the dynamic character.

HI-TECH: The very best modern technology dominates Credit: Mercedes-AMG