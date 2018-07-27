Andy Murray slides down tennis rankings

ANDY Murray is now the British men’s number 23 after he dropped to 839 in the world rankings following his injury problems.

The former world number one fell 690 places after he pulled out of Wimbledon.

The 31 year-old Scot had hip surgery in January after being out of action since last year’s Wimbledon.

He has only played three matches since then, winning one at Eastbourne last month.

Murray is due to return to action at the Citi Open, which starts in Washington on July 30.

He also hopes to play Masters level events in Toronto and Cincinnati before the US Open, which begins on August 27.

Murray will be able to enter the Masters events under the exemption available to players coming back from long-term injury.

His current position in the rankings sees him alongside part-time US College and Challenger Tour players.

British number one Kyle Edmund is up to a career high 16th, followed by Cameron Norrie (77) and Liam Broady (177).

Meanwhile, in the women’s game Britain’s Johanna Konta has dropped to 50th in the WTA rankings.

However, Serena Williams has returned to the world’s top 30 after reaching the Wimbledon final.

The American, 36, has risen 153 places to 28th despite losing to Angelique Kerber in only her fourth tournament since giving birth 10 months ago.