SUFFOCATED: Four dogs die in hot car while owners enjoy tapas

FOUR dogs have asphyxiated to death locked in the boot of a car while their owners went for some tapas.

The lifeless corpses of the Rotweiller, Podenco and two pit bull puppies were spotted by passersby when two men returned to the car at about 1am.

Local Police were called to the car which was parked behind a discotheque on Gandia beach. They concluded that a combination of the hot weather – even though it was late at night – and a lack of oxygen in the unventilated boot were the causes of the tragedy.

-- Advertisement --

The two men told police they had come from Valencia to spend the day with the four dogs before leaving them locked in the boot for between 30 to 60 minutes.

The Local police have issued a fine to both men and reported them to National Police for an investigation into possible animal abuse.

Guardia Civil have issued several warnings this summer against leaving pets locked in cars, even for the briefest moment.

Each year there are several cases of dogs dying or suffering heatstroke because of thoughtless owners.

Police warn leaving a window slightly open will not prevent such cases.