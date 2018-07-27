FOOTBALL: Spanish Super Cup switched

BARCELONA have made more history before their season has even started, as their Spanish Super Cup showdown with Sevilla has been switched to Morocco.

Spain’s annual clash between the La Liga champions and Copa del Rey winners is moving out of the country for the first time and changing from two legs to a one-off clash.

Barca won the domestic double last term and the match at the 40,000-capacity Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier on August 12 is against the side they routed 5-0 in the Spanish Cup final.

The Catalans have contested the Super Cup for nine of the past ten seasons, although they did get a 5-1 hammering by Real Madrid last time out.

The Spanish Football Federation have confirmed the switch to Morocco, and this year’s match sees an instant reunion for Barca’s French centre-back Clement Lenglet with his old Sevilla team-mates.