Upgrade for Audi’s third generation TT

IT has been 20 years since sporty coupé the Audi TT was launched and to celebrate, the German manufacturer is giving the popular model an extensive upgrade.

The mid-life update of the third generation of the car features a subtle body shape redesign, higher-powered engines and a more extensive range of standard equipment.

Audi says that it has focused particularly on driver comfort and control.

-- Advertisement --

Besides the driver-oriented Audi virtual cockpit, the basic version of the new model now features the Audi drive select dynamic handling system to give the driver a feeling of being in total control.

The multifunction steering wheel has also been improved allowing the infotainment and voice control system to be controlled without taking your hands off the wheel.

On the outside, the redesign features a new radiator grille, while large side air inlets make the car seem wider and more imposing on the road. The changes are subtle, but do give the car a slightly more masculine and sportier look.

If the basic model is not sporty enough for you, the optional S line package may be what you need. It includes a full-length front splitter, vertical air inlets, a radiator grille in titanium black and specific side sills with inserts as well as a sporty rear end. Added is a wider diffuser and vertical air inlets below the rear lights with three horizontal fins each.

Driving the machine, Audi has a range of petrol engines in various performance levels, paired either with the six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The basic car, called the 40 TFSI uses a 194bhp 2.0-litre, while a 245bhp 2.0-litre powers the 45 TFSI. The top of the range TT S’s 2 litre engine generates 302bhp, slightly down on the current version because of a new particulate filter. It will sprint from0-62mph in 4.5 seconds.

Prices have not been released, but are thought to be about 5% higher than the present version.

New Audi TT arrives to Europe soon (Audi Media Centre)