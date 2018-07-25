All in the mind

WHILST we may have read about Meghan Markle’s strict meditation routine in the days leading to her wedding or Goldie Hawn’s summer vacation to a retreat in Greece, the relatively new practice of mindfulness is still an unknown practise that most of us are still unacquainted with.

Rooted from ancient Buddhist traditions, the modern version of the mindfulness movement began in 1979. Kabat-Zinn; a professor from Massachusetts Medical School who worked on pain relieve in his patients discovered that patients tried to mentally escape or avoid the pain, but this inner struggle resulted would create more problems, mental anguish and exhaustion. By teaching them a mindful approach to the pain, he could relieve distress and improve overall health.

Mindfulness is a natural quality that we all possess, we just need to focus on the art of creating space for ourselves – time to think, breathe and be aware of our actions at that present moment.

-- Advertisement --

The benefits of practising Mindfulness in adults, children and in the workplace are overwhelming. Proven positive outcomes include the following: Decreased stress, better health, more energy, reduced depression symptoms, assistance in recovery, improved academic success and enhanced ability to deal with illness.

To learn the art of Mindfulness needs consistent practise as quoted by Buddha – “Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.”.

So, to begin the process set a time limit each day that will be viable, take a seat in a place that makes you feel calm and start by noticing your body. Feel the sensation of your breath as you inhale and exhale. When you notice your mind beginning to wander and your attention leaves the sensations of the breath to think of other things —simply return your attention to the breath.

Don’t be judgemental to yourself or obsess over the content of your thoughts, just go back to experiencing the awareness of your breath so you too can feel the amazing benefits of this calming form of meditation.

Remember – “Mindfulness is the act of being intensely aware of what you’re sensing and feeling at every moment – without interpretation or judgment.”