Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
Our hero David Toms.
Please don't forget he needs visitors.
Chocolate which he loves.
Coffee.
Baileys.
And anything practical.
Comments
Hi it's very nice to see very happy people on Facebook having a very nice time I wish you and your friends and family all the best in your lives from John from London UK. John Moore
Wow David looks really well. Wendy Nerding
Comments (0)