Proud to be in the award-winning Euro Weekly News

Dear Michel and Steven,
Thank you so much for giving me a splendid full-page write up in your paper this week.
My first cartoon appeared in the Daily Sketch 65-years-ago followed by a long career in Fleet Street.
I am proud to say that my work continues to be published in your wonderful award-winning Euro Weekly News.
I enjoy every working week.
Thank you, both again.
And my best regards to you.
Peter Maddocks - Cartoonist
Feb 16, 2018
