Proud to be in the award-winning Euro Weekly News

Dear Michel and Steven,

Thank you so much for giving me a splendid full-page write up in your paper this week.

My first cartoon appeared in the Daily Sketch 65-years-ago followed by a long career in Fleet Street.

I am proud to say that my work continues to be published in your wonderful award-winning Euro Weekly News.

I enjoy every working week.

Thank you, both again.

And my best regards to you.

Peter Maddocks - Cartoonist

RELATED: PETER MADDOCKS: 65 years as a cartoonist and painter

