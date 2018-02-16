Spotlight

Quironsalud sign agreement with Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra

By Euro Weekly News Friday, 16 February 2018 15:40 0
Quironsalud sign agreement with Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has signed a collaboration agreement with the Musical and Cultural Association “Ars Aetheria” (Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra) with the aim to establish a cooperative sponsorship between the medical centre and local music and culture. In accordance with this convention, Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja will appear in information leaflets and posters of the concerts it sponsors.

The Musical and Cultural Association “Ars Aetheria”, based at the International Auditorium in Torrevieja, is comprised of the prestigious Symphony Orchestra which has more than 60 musicians, the Youth Orchestra, and the Music School for Adults. By working together, “Ars Aetheria” and Quirónsalud Torrevieja hope to stimulate an interest in music and culture in both Spanish and international residents.

The agreement has been signed by the Managing Director of Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja, Francisco Fiestras, and the president of the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra, Pelayo Mellado Jiménez.

This Saturday 17th of February at 19:00 pm, the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra with put on their third concert of the season at the city’s International Auditorium. The program will be entirely dedicated to the composer Ludwig van Beethoven, with a performance of his Concert for violin and orchestra Op 61.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is the most important hospital group in Spain, and the third largest in Europe. It can be found in 13 autonomous communities in Spain, has state-of-the-art technology and offers over 6,500 beds in more than 100 healthcare centres, such as Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid, Hospital Universitario Dexeus, Ruber, Centro Médico Teknon, Hospital La Luz, Policlínica de Guipúzcoa, Hospital Quirónsalud Valencia, etc., as well as a huge team of highly qualified professionals of international prestige.

We promote teaching (seven of our centres are university hospitals) and medical and scientific research (we run the FJD [Spanish acronym, Jiménez Díaz Foundation] Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria [Healthcare Research Institute], the only private research centre licensed by the Secretaría de Estado de Investigación, Desarrollo e Innovación [Ministry for Research, Development and Innovation]).

Likewise, our healthcare service is organised in units and crosscutting networks that allow for the optimisation of accumulated experience at difference centres, and the clinical application of our research. Currently, Quirónsalud is developing many research projects across Spain, and many of its healthcare centres carry out cutting edge work in this field, as pioneers in different specialisations such as radiology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynaecology, neurology, oncology and sports medicine, among others.

Tags
« Quirónsalud Torrevieja offers free oncology second opinion for World Cancer Day

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 4 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain