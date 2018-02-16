Quironsalud sign agreement with Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has signed a collaboration agreement with the Musical and Cultural Association “Ars Aetheria” (Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra) with the aim to establish a cooperative sponsorship between the medical centre and local music and culture. In accordance with this convention, Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja will appear in information leaflets and posters of the concerts it sponsors.

The Musical and Cultural Association “Ars Aetheria”, based at the International Auditorium in Torrevieja, is comprised of the prestigious Symphony Orchestra which has more than 60 musicians, the Youth Orchestra, and the Music School for Adults. By working together, “Ars Aetheria” and Quirónsalud Torrevieja hope to stimulate an interest in music and culture in both Spanish and international residents.

The agreement has been signed by the Managing Director of Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja, Francisco Fiestras, and the president of the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra, Pelayo Mellado Jiménez.

This Saturday 17th of February at 19:00 pm, the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra with put on their third concert of the season at the city’s International Auditorium. The program will be entirely dedicated to the composer Ludwig van Beethoven, with a performance of his Concert for violin and orchestra Op 61.

